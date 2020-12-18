Tioga County Public Health Team Member of the Third Quarter 

Tioga County Public Health recently announced their Team Member of the Third Quarter is Jessica Lovell.

Lovell joined the Tioga County Public Health team in November 2017 as a part-time Public Health Nurse with Early Intervention and Children’s Services before moving down to nursing to work primarily in Disease Control.

Lovell then became a full-time Public Health Nurse before becoming Public Health’s Supervising Public Health Nurse in July 2020.

In a press release, a social services representative wrote, “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jessica has really stepped up as a leader within our department. From early mornings to late nights and long weekends, Jessica puts in endless hours, every week, to make sure that everything is completed and everyone else is all set before wrapping up for the day herself. She has proven to be dedicated to our department and our community.”

Jessica lives with her husband and three kids, three cats, and three dogs in Newark Valley.

In the release, representatives exclaimed, “Congrats Jessica on being our Employee of the 3rd Quarter for 2020, and thank you for all your hard work and dedication to our team and community.”