Berkshire Free Library offering free hats and scarves to area families

This fall the Berkshire Free Library began celebrating 100 years of serving the Berkshire and Richford community, which continues in many ways besides books. The library currently has a large variety of colorful, hand-knit hats donated by former resident, Bruce Stoughton, and scarves and shawls by Dorothy Marsh that are offered free to area children and adults.

Earlier this year the library cooperated with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tioga County Rural Ministry, Richford’s Summer Program, and the Helping Hands Food Pantry to distribute sneakers and boots to area children.

Over the summer the library worked with the BOCES summer lunch program, the Berkshire Community Hall, Richford Summer Program, Family Resource Center of CCE, Tioga Arts Council, CCE 4H, and CASATrinity to provide summer lunches and take-home activities.

The library is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required.

“Curbside” requests for books and CD’s are still an option. Call and leave your request at 657-4418 or email BFL@htva.net. WiFi and public computers are also available.

For a view of the library’s history and a look at new books waiting for you, visit www.berkshirefreelibrary.org.