Tioga Opportunities, Inc. kicks off ‘Spirit of Hope’ fundraising campaign

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has launched its first annual year-end fundraising campaign, Spirit of Hope, in an effort to further the organization’s mission to strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life.

In a Spirit of Hope, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is asking for the support of the surrounding community with a tax-deductible donation in order to continue to respond to the ever growing and changing needs that many people are facing in Tioga County. Donations to the campaign will play a vital role to ensure the level of service and response to those in need during the ongoing pandemic. The campaign will continue through Jan. 31, 2021.

“At the start of 2020, no one knew what COVID-19 was and could not have imagined what the impact of a worldwide pandemic would have on our families, our neighbors, and our communities,” said Maureen Abbott, executive director. “Tioga Opportunities, Inc. has stood steadfast in the face of these uncertain times. We have continued to provide much needed support and assistance to those in most need. Our doors have remained open and our staff were deemed essential workers who have continued to respond to our clients.”

Secure online donations may be made on the agency’s website at www.tiogaopp.org/donate, or mailed to Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Spirit of Hope Campaign, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, N.Y. 13827.