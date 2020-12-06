Owego Kitchen looking to win big in Barclays Bank contest

Barclays Bank recently held a National Contest looking for small businesses to tell their story of how the pandemic has impacted their business. To enter the contest, you needed to write an essay of 500 words or less and submit it along with a picture. The grand prize is $50,000.

The Owego Kitchen, located on Lake Street in Owego, N.Y., submitted their entry in October and found out on Wednesday that they are one of the 10 National Finalists (out of 3,000 entries).

The 10 finalists will have their story’s posted on the contest website, and National public voting will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 14 to determine a winner.

To view their story and to vote, visit https://smallbizbigwins.com/gallery/, then search “Owego Kitchen” and you will see their story. The voting link went live on Friday.