Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28

Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28Photo credit: Wendy Post.

Posted By: By Wendy Post December 6, 2020

On Nov. 28, it was looking a lot like Christmas in Candor, N.Y. Even the pandemic didn’t stop The Grinch and Santa from making an appearance during this year’s parade.

Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28

Photo credit: Wendy Post.

With all the tinsel, lights, and Christmas spirit, the streets were lit up for the parade that traveled from the ballpark to the school. There were no gatherings, but residents were able to brave the cold that evening and get just a touch of Christmas spirit, offsetting a difficult year.

Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28

Photo credit: Wendy Post.

To view the gallery, click on the thumbnail below to enlarge!

 

 

  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
  • Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*