Candor holds annual Holiday Parade; November 28

On Nov. 28, it was looking a lot like Christmas in Candor, N.Y. Even the pandemic didn’t stop The Grinch and Santa from making an appearance during this year’s parade.

With all the tinsel, lights, and Christmas spirit, the streets were lit up for the parade that traveled from the ballpark to the school. There were no gatherings, but residents were able to brave the cold that evening and get just a touch of Christmas spirit, offsetting a difficult year.

