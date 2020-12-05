Sensory Garden project at Riverview Manor

Donna Bakal’s mother, Frances Eby, spent the last few months of her life at Riverview Manor in Owego and when Frances passed away, Donna was so grateful for her mother’s care that she asked Deb Savich, an administrator at Riverview, if there was a project or something that she could do the show her appreciation.

Deb thought about it and said that there was an octagon garden off the south patio that needed rehabilitation. Donna, an Owego Rotary member, looked at it and thought that it would make a good project for the local Rotary club.

She consulted Owego Rotary members who agreed it would be an excellent Rotary Project. Donna then spoke with Owego Rotary member and Tioga County CCE Master Gardener Kevin Millar. They discussed plants that would give tactile and sensory stimulation to Riverview residents.

They selected hyssop for the center because it has a great fragrance and attracts hummingbirds and butterflies. For the outer area they chose fragrant herbs: basil, lavender, lemon balm, marjoram, oregano, sage, thyme, and rosemary. They were selected so that residents could pick a leaf or a sprig and have a whiff of a smell that might bring back a fond memory.

When it came to plant in early June, Tioga CCE Master Gardeners Nina Smith and Eleanor Ernst helped to plant the 40 herb plants. The garden has been maintained by a combination of Rotary members, Master Gardeners, and Riverview staff.

Riverview residents have enjoyed the sight of birds and butterflies at the garden, and have touched and smelled the herbs. The Riverview Sensory Garden has provided a refuge for staff and residents since visitors have been restricted due to COVID.