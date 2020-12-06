Tioga County Brief for the week of December 6, 2020

Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, fatalities in Tioga County increased by eight as we head into the winter months. The number of active cases since last week, however, decreased by 19 in Tioga County, thus reflecting a gradual slowing of community spread.

Lawmakers are urging caution as we continue through the holiday season, and with a spike in cases anticipated throughout the nation as individuals travel and gather with family.

To help further control the recent surge in cases, and to track individuals that might be asymptomatic, a rapid testing site was set up last week in the Village of Waverly.

In the meantime, Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, continues to urge residents to use caution during the holiday season, and to remain vigilant.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com or call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at (607) 687-8225; you can also visit Tioga County Public Health on Facebook.