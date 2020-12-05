“I’ve eaten here several times before,” said Matt Sewalt, who was having dinner with friends at the Bluestone Brewing Company. “The food is always good.”

November was a very special month for Bluestone Brewing Company because they celebrated their fifth anniversary.

On Nov. 17, 2015 Brady Liechty and his family decided to build a brewery from the ground up. Family members consist of Liechty and his wife, Amanda, Brian and Linda Kennedy and PJ and Dorinda Kennedy.

“We built from brand new,” said Liechty, who is very proud of their establishment, especially how clean it is. It was designed with windows around the brewing area for patrons to see when they first enter the building. It shows the cleanliness of their process.

“That’s what’s kept people coming back through all this COVID experience – our cleanliness,” said Liechty.

Thad York is the head brewer from Bungy, an area between Troy and Mansfield. He has 20 years of home brewing experience. Both the owners and patrons of Bluestone Brewing Company now appreciate his creativity.

“It’s a little bit of research and a little bit of late night ‘aha’ where he brainstorms his beer recipes,” explained Liechty. “A lot of them are based on seasons.”

Right now they’re through with pumpkin and about to start snickerdoodle.

“A cookie inspired beer,” said Liechty, who explained that much of York’s brewing is based on water, ingredients, chemistry and trends in the industry.

At Bluestone Brewing Company brewing is about an eight-hour process, using a ten-barrel system that makes about twenty one-half kegs at one time.

“I’ve enjoyed it the last five years,” said York. “It’s not really work. It’s a very enjoyable job.”

Grain is ground right there in their brewery.

“It’s part of the brewing process,” explained Liechty. “

Bluestone Brewing Company has seven full time employees and over 25 part-timers.

Their popular beers include Trail Juice, Peanut Butter Porter, Penna Pale Ale, and Blueberry Blonde.

Their food specials change weekly and include hand cut steaks and chicken bruschetta. Some of their most popular items from their regular menu include their Bluestone Burger, Tacos, steak salad and pulled pork Nachos.

Unlike most restaurants, no microwave or fryer is used at Bluestone Brewing Company.

“We try to cater to the healthy drinkers and eaters,” explained Liechty. “We cater to those who appreciate quality. All of our food is fresh and cooked to order.”

“With an 8’ X 16’ kitchen, our head cook, Chris Rossiter and his kitchen crew do a great job,” continued Liechty.

They try to source as much local food as possible, though it’s easier to do that in the summer months. Some of their food sources include Growen Food, Jelliff’s Maple Products, Kurt’s Making Whoopie and several local food service companies.

“We have good quality people who work here,” said Liechty. “That’s why we’ve stayed in business.

And in spite of COVID-19 they have kept business going.

“The silver lining is that we’ve gained even more local support because of COVID,” said Liechty. “People understand we’re more than just a bar; we’ve got great food, great beer and a great environment.”

This past summer they rented a tent, making their outdoor eating an advantage during a disadvantaged time.

During the fall they purchased a heater for their back porch to increase their seating, yet still keeping within the framework of social distancing.

“We’re going with the flow of COVID,” said Liechty. “And keep on grindin’.”

They also focused on canned beer, which is great for take out.

“That’s going to be our continued focus because I don’t see restrictions lessening until Memorial Day of 2021,”said Liechty. “It’s a constant interpretation of guidance and recommendations to follow what’s going on with COVID in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Things seem to be working well for Bluestone Brewing Company. Their patrons enjoy the food and beer, as well as the environment.

“Beer makes people happy,” said York. “And I like happy people.”

“It tastes really good,” said Ramon Garcia. “It’s my first time eating here since getting out of military training.

“The Nachos are great,” said first timer Jose Garcia. “I’m excited to try my burger.”

The Bluestone Brewing Company is located in Sayre on Pitney Street, behind the Hampton Inn, next to TOPS (the former K-MART Plaza) off of Route 220. They are open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All of their daily promotions can be seen on their Facebook page. For more information, visit www.bluestonebrewingcompany.com or call (570) 731-0222.

“Bluestone Brewery,” said Julian Ortiz. “Where the food is good and the beer is even better.”

“That’s why we have such a good quality place with responsible people,” said Brady Liechty. “People have fun but they always know who’s going to drive home.”