Early Owego Antique Center announces holiday hours

The Early Owego Antique Center is pleased to announce additional hours this Holiday Season. The Center, located on the corner of Main and Lake Street in Owego, is now open every Thursday evening until 8 p.m. in support of “Moonlight Shopping,” presented by the Historic Owego Marketplace. More information on village wide specials and the popular prize giveaway contest can be found at Owego.org

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, The Early Owego Antique Center will be open daily thru New Year’s Eve; they will be closed on Christmas Day; hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday until 8 p.m.).

All COVID-19 precautions are in effect, and shoppers will find comfort in the wide aisles and open spaces on both floors of the Landmark former J. J. Newberry department store.

“We originally laid out our vendor spaces with wide aisles to accommodate strollers, walkers and wheelchairs,” said Early Owego founder Jim Mead, adding, “But now the extra space is welcomed by us all.”

Offering quality antiques and true collectibles from over 90 vendors since 2013, the Center has become an anchor to the collection of fine shops and unique restaurants downtown Owego is known for.

More information can be found at EarlyOwego.com or by visiting them on Facebook. You can also learn more by calling them at (607) 223-4723.