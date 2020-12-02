Governor announces State to receive initial delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses for 170,000 New Yorkers

Governor announces State to receive initial delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses for 170,000 New Yorkers

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will receive an initial delivery of enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for 170,000 New Yorkers. If all safety and efficacy approvals are granted by the federal government, the state expects to receive the vaccines, which were created by Pfizer, on Dec. 15. New York State expects additional allocations of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna later this month.

 

“As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there,” said Governor Cuomo in his brief.

He added, “Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70 percent of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings. The federal government has also informed us that New York will be getting its first 170,000 doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks, and while that is certainly welcomed news, the federal vaccination plan not only overlooks the black, brown, and poor communities, but its data sharing provisions will dissuade the undocumented community from getting a vaccination. Winning the war against COVID has to be an inclusive process and only by everyone working together will we be successful. While we continue to fight to make the federal plan more inclusive, effective and fair, New Yorkers need to do their part to help limit the spread.”

    

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.88 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 4.21 percent. Within the focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,882 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported, yielding 6,091 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/30) % Positive

Yesterday (12/01) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

5.14%

5.75%

6.27%

5.88%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.52%

4.12%

4.96%

4.63%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

3.02%

3.59%

4.46%

4.21%

 

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

11/22- 11/28 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.20%

7.43%

7.77%

7.78%

 

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.83%

6.61%

7.73%

8.27%

 

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

7.35%

7.89%

7.80%

8.07%

 

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

6.59%

7.04%

7.32%

6.94%

 

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

5.62%

6.44%

6.81%

6.42%

 

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

6.13%

5.98%

5.91%

5.81%

 

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

5.09%

5.13%

5.17%

5.50%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.61%

3.78%

3.98%

4.23%

 

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

4.47%

4.74%

5.00%

5.11%

 

 

Bronx West Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.64%

4.81%

5.04%

5.06%

 

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

5.64%

5.73%

6.13%

6.86%

 

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.94%

4.23%

4.52%

4.83%

 

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

6.46%

7.03%

7.28%

6.72%

 

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.75%

5.09%

5.66%

6.10%

 

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

4.08%

4.18%

4.55%

4.72%

 

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

3.10%

3.74%

5.44%

6.15%

 

 

Orange Middletown – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.81%

4.78%

5.28%

6.03%

 

 

Orange Newburgh – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.57%

7.76%

7.30%

7.49%

 

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.40%

3.73%

3.84%

3.91%

 

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.93%

4.34%

4.39%

4.37%

 

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

5.12%

5.54%

6.14%

5.91%

 

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

7.00%

6.68%

6.76%

6.24%

 

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

3.49%

2.87%

2.95%

3.44%

 

 

Westchester Peekskill – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

7.23%

8.43%

9.55%

9.57%

 

 

Westchester Ossining – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.96%

10.65%

10.03%

9.87%

 

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.05%

6.38%

5.55%

4.72%

 

 

Westchester Yonkers – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.84%

5.03%

4.75%

5.05%

 

 

Westchester New Rochelle – Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

5.44%

6.19%

6.51%

6.33%

 

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.21%

7.91%

8.54%

8.59%

 

 

 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,924 (+150)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 627
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 742 (+24)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 373 (+25)
  • Total Discharges – 86,201 (+393)
  • Deaths – 69
  • Total Deaths – 26,889

   

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

3.7%

4.7%

4.7%

3.84%

Central New York

4.2%

5.5%

4.8%

5.12%

Finger Lakes

6.6%

6.4%

5.0%

6.03%

Long Island

4.5%

4.7%

5.5%

4.14%

Mid-Hudson

5.1%

5.3%

5.8%

4.94%

Mohawk Valley

4.6%

5.6%

5.8%

4.60%

New York City

3.9%

4.1%

4.3%

3.34%

North Country

3.0%

4.6%

5.8%

3.18%

Southern Tier

3.8%

4.9%

1.2%

2.39%

Western New York

7.4%

9.0%

6.9%

7.37%

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

4.7%

4.7%

4.8%

4.25%

Brooklyn

3.5%

3.9%

4.1%

3.12%

Manhattan

3.1%

2.9%

2.4%

2.20%

Queens

4.2%

4.0%

5.2%

3.72%

Staten Island

5.8%

6.9%

6.3%

5.12%

 

Of the 664,238 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

6,138

170

Allegany

1,069

11

Broome

5,551

103

Cattaraugus

1,199

35

Cayuga

930

13

Chautauqua

1,631

22

Chemung

3,140

31

Chenango

652

3

Clinton

488

8

Columbia

1,044

9

Cortland

1,091

9

Delaware

385

10

Dutchess

7,512

158

Erie

26,518

476

Essex

296

7

Franklin

276

5

Fulton

527

9

Genesee

1,114

38

Greene

720

10

Hamilton

49

2

Herkimer

755

24

Jefferson

611

25

Lewis

404

24

Livingston

764

26

Madison

992

29

Monroe

16,588

528

Montgomery

522

12

Nassau

61,988

826

Niagara

4,142

123

NYC

317,746

3,198

Oneida

5,266

182

Onondaga

11,281

286

Ontario

1,390

36

Orange

17,283

208

Orleans

645

11

Oswego

1,742

58

Otsego

660

11

Putnam

2,973

89

Rensselaer

1,837

42

Rockland

22,048

203

Saratoga

2,413

43

Schenectady

2,615

60

Schoharie

212

4

Schuyler

323

3

Seneca

323

3

St. Lawrence

913

39

Steuben

1,865

41

Suffolk

62,647

966

Sullivan

2,220

10

Tioga

1,171

18

Tompkins

1,154

15

Ulster

3,499

65

Warren

603

8

Washington

461

4

Wayne

1,206

31

Westchester

51,790

570

Wyoming

584

20

Yates

272

3

 

Yesterday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,889. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Bronx

3

Broome

4

Chautauqua

1

Chemung

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

14

Greene

1

Kings

2

Manhattan

1

Monroe

3

Nassau

2

Oneida

2

Onondaga

6

Orange

1

Oswego

1

Queens

6

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

5

Rockland

1

Steuben

2

Suffolk

3

Tompkins

1

Westchester

3

Wyoming

1
*