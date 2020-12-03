Chico’s Adventure!

On a summerlike day in mid-October, Owego resident Bill Halstead decided to treat his family’s three parrots to some fresh air and sunshine. He set the trio, and all housed in separate cages, on the back porch of his home. The birds understand and use the word “outside,” so they enjoy nice weather, too.

Bill filled a water dish for Chico, an African grey parrot, and then stepped away to do other work. What Bill didn’t realize is that a latch on the cage had not firmly secured like it usually does.

About the same time, Bill’s wife, Karen, was on her way home from work. She actually had a premonition that the bird might be gone. She was right.

Chico, a smart bird that Karen describes as mischievous, caught on quickly that it had a good chance to escape. Chico managed to loosen the cage door, and then flew away on an adventure.

Karen explained that African grey parrots are very intelligent, and hold the mental capacity of a five-year-old human child.

Heartbroken over the situation, Karen and Bill set out on a search for their beloved Chico. Chico had joined the family five years ago along with another parrot, J.J.

Long-timer, Odie, has lived with the Halstead’s since 2001.

The couple soon missed some of Chico’s routine sentiments, like when he calls out to Karen, “Night Night,” as she ascends the stairs to go to bed. The other two birds missed Chico, too; Karen mentioned they weren’t as chatty with Chico gone.

After two days of searching, whistling and calling out his name, and with no sign of Chico, Karen decided to call her friend, Phil Jordan, a renowned psychic and local to the area, for help.

Jordan explained that Karen had worked for him previously, and commented, “She [sent me a text] me in hopes that my psychic gift could be of help in locating Chico.”

Jordan said he is familiar with the area where the Halstead’s live and could even envision Chico in a specific place.

He said, “I told Karen where I felt he might be.”

Karen and Bill immediately set out on a search. Also helping was a neighbor who said she had heard Chico but could not see him. It was the neighbor who was able to offer a clue to locating Chico, narrowing down the area where she thought she heard him.

Remarkably, Chico was found in the exact location Jordan had told Karen he would be.

Chico wandered not too far from home. He had flown across the street from the Halstead’s property, about 800 feet away.

The first attempt, and with Karen experiencing tremors in her hands, ended up unsuccessful. Unable to keep a hold of him, Chico then flew to another tree, and higher up.

The Halstead’s tried for quite some time, but had to call it a day. They marked the tree by placing a towel around it. They didn’t want to have to leave Chico there alone, and were concerned about the weather forecast, since parrots are not capable of surviving intense cold.

The next morning, after a 28-degree overnight low, Karen and Bill set out to try again. They coaxed Chico with food and toys, and continued to talk to him. The parrot slowly descended lower and lower, one branch at a time.

About five hours later, they were able to scoop up Chico in the towel and take the bird inside.

Jordan remarked, “Chico reminds me of the special gift I have carried through life, and with which I have successfully used to help so many people through the years,” adding, “As the pandemic creates more uncertainty, it is wonderful to know that a power greater than ourselves still works among us and in us. I am reminded of the wonderful bond of love through the connection of family and friends.”

After a four-day adventure, Chico nestled in his cage to catch up on sleep. Karen and Bill were relieved he was home again, safe and sound.