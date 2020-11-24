Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi my name is Halsey and I have been living at Maddie’s Meadows for seven and a half years. I was rescued from a feral cat colony and brought here as a kitten. I have spent my whole life here and I like it.

I have a nice spot in front of a window that I take a nap in, and where I can feel the sun on my back; and sometimes when she is doing chores, Nancy will stop by and pet me. I hang out on the top of a cage when Nancy is preparing our food so I can make sure she does it right, and of course so she doesn’t forget me. I also have friends here that I hang out with. Life is good.

Then one day an older woman came here and she decided that she wanted me to go home with her because I reminded her of her previous cat. The next thing you know I am on the way to the vets to get my shots updated and off to this lady’s house.

When I got there I was fairly freaked out. I didn’t know where all the other cats were nor did I recognize anything there. When they opened the carrier I bolted to the nearest hiding spot. I ran underneath her couch. I was a little afraid. Maybe a lot afraid.

She kept pulling the flap up to look at me and try to coax me out, but I wasn’t ready for that by a long shot. I was there all afternoon, that night, and the next morning. The lady called Nancy back and told her that she was afraid that I was going to die under there.

Next thing you know Nancy was back and had her carrier with her. It wasn’t easy for them to get me out from underneath the couch, but eventually they succeeded and Nancy put me back in the carrier and I was on my way back home.

Maybe if I had a little more time to get used to the place it would have worked out better, but the lady was really stressed about me staying under the couch, so it had to end for her peace of mind.

When I got home my friends came around to greet me and I head butted them in happiness. I was home. I know that lady probably would have made a nice pet owner, but I am just set in my ways.

If you would like to help Nancy by sending a donation to help her to be able to take care of us, send it to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.