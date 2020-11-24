Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 12, 2020, property located at 264 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Mickelinc to Thomas Noyes for $192,000.

On Nov. 12, 2020, property located at 242 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Randall and Diana Shoultes to Kari Kithcart and Donna Caciola for $135,106.

On Nov. 12, 2020, property located at Gay Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Ricky Sindoni Sr. to James Seymour Jr. and Derek Seymour for $15,000

On Nov. 12, 2020, property located at 125 Erie St., Village of Waverly, from James and Barbara Schutt to Tyler Schutt for $30,000.

On Nov. 12, 2020, property located at Back West Creek Road, Town of Candor, from Vincent and Joan Roberts to Sun Group LLC for $280,000.

On Nov. 13, 2020, property located at 1944 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Tony and Jamie Augustine to Daniel Buchy for $249,900.

On Nov. 13, 2020, property located at 290 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Tammy Clarke to Steven and Michelle Chaffee for $20,500.

On Nov. 13, 2020, property located at 155 Lord Rd., Town of Candor, from William and Susan Anderson to Christopher Arnold and Kassidi Ramirez for $295,000.

On Nov. 16, 2020, property located at 2629 South Apalachin Rd., Town of Owego, from Charles and Deborah Albright to Paul and Madlyn Crambo for $230,000.

On Nov. 16, 2020, property located at 424 Park Ave., Village of Waverly, from Theodora Drabinski to John and Terri Howard for $70,000.

On Nov. 16, 2020, property located at 400 Gary Hunt Rd., Town of Owego, from William Paradies and Natalie Thompson to Brendt and Sarah Carvellas for $562,000.

On Nov. 17, 2020, property located at 1502 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Jonathan and Hannah Woodburn to Rory and Cameron Lavellee for $170,000.

On Nov. 17, 2020, property located at 17 Mansfield Dr., Town of Owego, from Miroslav Herzog to Randy and Suzanne Howell for $42,500.