Remembering Walter Pianosi

Owego resident Walter F. Pianosi is being remembered as a role model in the community. Particularly notable are the decades of exemplary service he held in several capacities for the Owego Fire Department.

Pianosi, age 87, passed away at his home on Nov. 10. A funeral was held on Nov. 18 at St. Patrick’s Church.

Pianosi lettered in football and track at Owego Free Academy, and after high school joined the U.S. Army. A long-time employee at IBM-Owego, Pianosi was a member of the company’s Quarter-Century Club.

Outside of work, Pianosi, an avid sportsman, served on the Board of Directors at the Tioga County Sportsmen’s Association and was a committee chair for Trap and Trout Stocking at the club.

It was Pianosi’s revered dedication to the Owego Fire Department (OFD) that will be remembered by many. Pianosi’s foresight and proactive approach ultimately benefitted the department, and the community, in multiple ways.

Pianosi served as Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Foreman of Wave Hose Co. #2, Training Officer, Building Committee Chair, and life member of both Croton Hose Co. #3 and the Owego Hose Teams. In addition, he was an ambulance driver for American Legion Post #401, a member of the Owego Emergency Squad Dive Team, and served Tioga County as Acting Fire Coordinator and Deputy Fire Coordinator.

Patrick Gavin, OFD and Hose Team member, remembers Pianosi as “Owego’s John Wayne,” and where he was seen as strong, tough, and disciplined. Gavin said Pianosi’s list of accomplishments was extensive.

Gavin explained that it was Pianosi who was instrumental in planning the construction of the department’s first training facility in the early 1980’s, and remarked, “He knew that a training facility was needed.”

While in his role on the Buildings Committee, it was also Pianosi, Gavin said, who suggested moving heavier equipment and fire apparatus out of the Historic Owego Fire Station and to the adjacent fire station across Temple Street.

Gavin recalled, “Walt also led the initiative to get 911 to the forefront,” which at the time was a major accomplishment for the area.

Longtime friend and fellow fireman, Dick Franz, remarked, “I grew up with Walt, we went to OFA together and played football together. He was a good neighbor to everyone in Owego, and a giving person who did a lot for others.”

Franz continued, “While in the fire department, he taught the kids well, and was a good example,” adding, “We could always depend on him to get whatever needed to be done, and I guess I will most remember that Walt was always giving of himself.”

Fellow friend and OFD retired chief, Ken Easton, commented, “Walt Pianosi meant the world to me,” adding, “He was my boss at IBM, and just a really good friend.”

Easton mentioned that Pianosi often showed a gruff exterior, but that his huge heart superseded it. And for whatever task or project was at hand, Easton said Pianosi “made it happen.”

Easton delivered the eulogy at Pianosi’s funeral, and although he expected it, fewer people were able to attend due to COVID concerns.

You can read Walter Pianosi’s full obituary online at emfaheyfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/982/Walter-Pianosi/obituary.html#content-start.

Memorial contributions in memory of Walter F. Pianosi can be made out to Owego Hose Teams Inc., Steamer Fund, and mailed to 461 E. Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or you can contribute online at www.owegohoseteams.com.