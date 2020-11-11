Tioga County declared Yellow Zone Focus Area

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated COVID-19 micro-cluster focus areas in New York State, to include Tioga County, N.Y. Based on data metrics, Port Chester’s yellow zone will transition to an orange warning zone. The Governor also announced new yellow precautionary zone focus areas in Staten Island and Tioga County. Based on progress controlling COVID spread, the yellow precautionary zone in Steuben County will be removed.

Also on Wednesday the governor announced new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms and residential gatherings in New York State.

Effective Friday at 10 p.m., bars, restaurants and gyms or fitness centers, as well as any State Liquor Authority-licensed establishment, will be required to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go. The State Liquor Authority will issue further guidance for licensees as to what sales are continued to be permitted.

The Governor also announced that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to no more than 10 people. The limit will be implemented due to the recent prevalence of COVID spread resulting from small indoor gatherings including Halloween parties. These gatherings have become a major cause of cluster activity across the state. Further, this public health measure brings New York State in line with neighboring states including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This new rule is also effective Friday at 10 p.m.

“If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes,” Governor Cuomo said. “The reason we have been successful in reducing the spread in New York is we have been a step ahead of COVID. You know where it’s going; stop it before it gets there. And you know where it’s going by following the science. This is the calibration that we’ve talked about: increase economic activity, watch the positivity rate – if the positivity rate starts to go up, back off on the economic activity. It was never binary — economic activity or public health — it was always both.”

Governor Cuomo continued, “The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence. I need the local governments to enforce this.”

The Governor took these actions amid a widespread increase in cases throughout the nation and an increase in New York, which was expected moving into the fall and winter seasons.

“The scientists all said for months we would see a national and global surge in the fall and winter – and right now, the national surge keeps getting worse,” Governor Cuomo said. “The trajectory is going up, and we have learned how to stay ahead of COVID. When we see a small increase, we attack it – that is our strategy as cases increase all around us. We can manage this challenge as long as we have individual discipline and government enforcement. Local governments must enforce the public health law – period. And we all need to be smart – wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough.”

Modifications to Current Focus Zones

Steuben County – Yellow Zone Removed

Based on declining and low positivity rates, Steuben County is now eligible to have its yellow precautionary zone status removed.

Port Chester – Yellow Zone Changes to Orange Warning Zone – Click Here for Map

The 7-day average positivity rate in Port Chester has been above 3 percent for 10 days, meeting the metrics for an orange warning zone declaration.

New Focus Zones

Staten Island – New Yellow Precautionary Zone – Click Here for Map

Over the past ten days, parts of Staten Island have had 7-day average positivity rates above 2.5 percent, and cases per 100,000 and new daily hospital admissions have increased, meeting the metrics for a yellow zone designation.

Tioga County – New Yellow Precautionary Zone – Click Here for Map

Over the past ten days, parts of Tioga County have had 7-day average positivity rates above 4 percent, and cases per 100,000 and new daily hospital admissions have increased, meeting the metrics for a yellow zone designation.

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.96 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.58 percent. Within the focus areas, 24,005 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 1,192 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 140,295 test results were reported, yielding 3,628 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive 11/1- 11/7 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior Yesterday (11/10) % Positive (11/9) % Positive Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive 4.15% 4.78% 3.33% 3.86% 3.87% 3.22% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.40% 2.65% 2.96% 3.53% 4.56% 3.65% Rockland orange-zone focus area % positive 3.65% 4.08% 2.96% 2.60% 2.86% 1.81% Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.64% 2.37% 1.96% 1.87% 2.62% 1.74% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.39% 6.00% 4.13% 4.15% 6.17% 3.41% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 8.36% 5.52% 6.45% 5.39% 6.90% 4.52% Westchester yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.25% 6.23% 7.53% 7.50% 14.66% 4.09% Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.81% 2.86% 5.35% 6.55% 7.47% 8.12% Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.89% 2.22% 4.06% 5.09% 4.76% 6.21% Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.18% 2.83% 4.68% 5.83% 8.61% 7.37% All focus area statewide % positive 2.89% 3.16% 3.97% 4.67% 5.59% 4.96% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.31% 1.54% 1.95% 2.43% 3.09% 2.93% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.06% 1.34% 1.81% 2.03% 2.56% 2.58%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,628 (+80)

Patients Newly Admitted – 270

Hospital Counties – 50

Number ICU – 304 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 135 (+7)

Total Discharges – 81,020 (+166)

Deaths – 21

Total Deaths – 26,026

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 2.0% 2.9% 1.2% Central New York 3.2% 5.7% 3.2% Finger Lakes 4.8% 3.8% 4.6% Long Island 3.4% 3.5% 3.3% Mid-Hudson 3.7% 3.6% 3.7% Mohawk Valley 1.9% 2.2% 1.6% New York City 2.5% 2.4% 2.8% North Country 2.2% 2.2% 2.1% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.4% 1.5% Western New York 5.3% 5.7% 4.4%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% Brooklyn 2.5% 1.9% 2.7% Manhattan 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Queens 2.7% 3.2% 3.4% Staten Island 3.8% 4.3% 4.8%

Of the 540,965 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 4,252 60 Allegany 503 19 Broome 4,167 81 Cattaraugus 627 9 Cayuga 573 7 Chautauqua 1,161 25 Chemung 2,197 40 Chenango 477 5 Clinton 331 18 Columbia 844 19 Cortland 677 12 Delaware 262 7 Dutchess 5,944 65 Erie 16,028 422 Essex 224 6 Franklin 152 5 Fulton 378 1 Genesee 527 17 Greene 564 1 Hamilton 20 0 Herkimer 472 11 Jefferson 288 6 Lewis 195 9 Livingston 443 11 Madison 672 6 Monroe 9,514 273 Montgomery 300 4 Nassau 52,575 402 Niagara 2,505 38 NYC 275,314 1,731 Oneida 3,251 74 Onondaga 7,021 195 Ontario 870 22 Orange 14,701 148 Orleans 466 13 Oswego 840 31 Otsego 456 0 Putnam 2,030 26 Rensselaer 1,243 13 Rockland 19,277 144 Saratoga 1,583 16 Schenectady 1,777 19 Schoharie 133 3 Schuyler 200 4 Seneca 190 2 St. Lawrence 509 8 Steuben 1,266 17 Suffolk 51,744 412 Sullivan 1,932 12 Tioga 886 22 Tompkins 734 22 Ulster 2,694 24 Warren 493 6 Washington 390 6 Wayne 704 15 Westchester 42,940 244 Wyoming 271 10 Yates 178 2

Yesterday, 21 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,026. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: