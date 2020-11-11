Candor Veterans Day celebration planned

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary members will be thanking their veterans a little differently this year. The event will be held in the back hall at Candor Post 907 at 90 Spencer Rd. from 4 to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Tables will be set up for social distancing and there will be members available to serve those attending.

Guests are asked to use the front door of the building when they enter, and masks will be required.

The public is invited.