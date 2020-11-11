Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 26, 2020, property located at 63 Glann Rd., Town of Owego, from Joseph Visgitus to Jessica and Bruce Warren for $143,600.

On Oct. 26, 2020, property located at 69 Adaline St., Village of Owego, from Christopher Thomas to Deby Drave for $15,000.

On Oct. 26, 2020, property located at 12 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Seth and Laura Williams to Ulster Realty LLC for $73,000.

On Oct 26, 2020, property located at 23 Circle Dr., Town of Barton, from Ronald Perry Jr. to Scott and Kimberly Stermer for $185,000.

On Oct. 26, 2020, property located t 69 Rejmer Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Carol Jordan to Jeffrey Leaver for $122,500.

On Oct. 27, 2020, property located at 51 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Amy Reynolds to Daniel and Dounia Erets for $125,000,

On Oct. 27,2020, property located at 2525 Bolles Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicholas Korutz to Joseph Clark for $174,000.

On Oct. 27, 2020, property located at 251 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Lynne Rocha to William and Kimberly Baldwin for $27,500.

On Oct. 27, 2020, property located at 7 Oxford Dr., Town of Owego, from Duane and Janice Hall to James and Lisa McCoy for $235,000.

On Oct. 29, 2020, property located at 96 Hulbert Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from Heidi Woodward to Sarah Muldowney for $125,000.

On Oct. 29, 2020, property coated at 140 West Ave., Village of Owego, from Paul and Glynna Hamlin III to Emma McCarthy for $110,000.

On Oct. 30, 2020, property located at Ellison Road, Town of Barton, from Lakshmi Deshmukh to Amit and Nidhi Daga for $100,000.

On Oct. 30, 2020, property located at 4747 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Steven Williamson and Annette Pavesk-Williamson to Robert Hoover and Madison Kather for $210,000.

On Oct. 30, 2020, property located at 4350 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from James Young and Deborah Stratton to Jennifer McIntyre for $225,000.

On Oct. 30, 2020, property located at 1526 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Ronald and Nancy Gittins to Kali Wintermute for $59,279.

On Oct. 30, 2020, property located at 264 Besemer Rd., Town of Barton, from Paul Lane and Sharon Mase to Glenn Gilbert and Wendy Bellis for $240,000.

On Nov. 2, 2020, property located at 1536 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Theresa Ondrako to Kari Havtur for $79,500.

On Nov. 3, 2020, property located at 861 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Roberta Draper to Benjamin Borko for $15,000.

On Nov. 3, 2020, property located at 184 Sawyer Rd., town of Owego, from Wayne Eaton to Timothy Tracey Jr. for $133,500.

On Nov. 3, 2020, property located at Dewey and Tuttle Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Lawrence and Thomas O’Reilly to Chad Grubb for $125,000.

On Nov. 3, 2020, property located at 742 Day Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Scott Berent to Trina Zigata for $132,000.

On Nov. 4, 2020, property located at 147 Talcott St., Village of Owego, from D.C. English Properties LLC to Ashleen Speen and Austin Taylor for $121,700.

On Nov. 4, 2020, property located at Day Hollow Road, Town of Owego, from Richard Salamida to Robert Hoover and Madison Kather for $15,000.

On Nov. 4, 2020, property located at 272 Capwell Rd., Town of Barton, from Kay Blake to David and Sharon Weiner Sr. for $120,000.