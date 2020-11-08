What’s Happening for the week of November 8, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER 7

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes presents “Stories with Music” educational concerts, which have moved online for 2020. The next one is in partnership with the Spencer Library hosting the presentation on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. The musicians will hold a Q&A at the end.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library’s monthly board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. via zoom. Contact Fran at BFL@htva.net to attend.

November: Diffuser Necklace Take and Make Kit, Van Etten Library. Call 589-4435, ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kit.

NOVEMBER 10

The Tioga County Legislative Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal / Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Thinking About Buying a Tablet – Shop Smart, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, click on screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 12

Cancelled until further notice: Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

Rescheduled Town of Owego Budget Hearing 6:30 p.m. at the Owego Town Hall.

NOVEMBER 13

Introduction to Zoom, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 15

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 Holiday Craft Emporium in the ballroom, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature a variety of local handmade crafts including jewelry, textiles, glassware, soaps and candles as well as direct sales. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

NOVEMBER 16

Hunter’s Breakfast, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., North Barton Grange #45, Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly.

NOVEMBER 18

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock Street, Newark Valley, Take out only. All are Welcome.

Meet (the New) Facebook, 3 p.m. This workshop is for beginners, but current Facebook users will pick up some tips as well. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 20

Candor Emergency Squad Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry To Go and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Candor Fire Hall, 74 Owego Rd., Candor. Proceeds will go towards new heart monitors.

Introduction to Video Chat Platforms, 3 p.m. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

NOVEMBER 21

CANCELLED: The Annual Craft Fair at the Apalachin United Methodist Church has been canceled due to the pandemic. They will be back next year!

NOVEMBER 22

Thanksgiving Dinner, 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange #45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd., Waverly. Takeout and drive thru only. Donations accepted.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Shop Smarter and Safer Online, 7 p.m. Join us for a look at the ins and outs of how to shop smarter online. To participate in a workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the designated time.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.