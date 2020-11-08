Vigilance urged as community spread of COVID continues

Last week, Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, urged residents to continue using caution as cases in the county continue to increase.

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, active cases in Tioga County totaled 254, up from 239 a week prior, and 653 individuals, an increase of 24, remained in Mandatory Quarantine.

The county also reported seven COVID related fatalities last week, bringing the number, as of Friday morning, to 39.

The Department of Health has also been issuing Public Notifications through its contact tracing, an effort to control and minimize the spread of the virus. One of the notifications reported about a gathering at the American Legion in Nichols on Oct. 24, in which multiple individuals that tested positive attended.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered by the health department that the gathering included a mix of children attending a birthday party, as well as patrons at the bar.

Other notifications included Ernesto’s Diner and Mexican Restaurant in Owego on Oct. 28, Ageless Spa at Tioga Downs on Oct. 30, and Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre, Pa. on multiple dates, Oct. 27 – Nov. 1.

When notifications arrive, we are posting them at www.owegopennysaver.com. You can visit us online for more details, or you contact the health department.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.