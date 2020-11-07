County reports another COVID death; urges residents to limit gatherings

In Saturday’s brief from the Office of the Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, she reported the passing of another community member due to COVID-19 related illness.

She stated, in the brief, “We express sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”

She noted that the increase of deaths and COVID-19 cases is largely due to community spread and with many cases in nursing homes and at congregate care institutions.

In Saturday’s brief, Chair Sauerbrey wrote, “The community is encouraged to limit social gatherings, birthday parties and events to help reduce the spread of the virus. The effects of the virus are varied and although some people do not have symptoms, those individuals could spread it to others that are more vulnerable. By practicing these behaviors, we protect each other and help keep our schools and businesses open. Social distance, limit your activities, wear a mask, and wash your hands. Not only will this help to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also other illnesses like flu that shows up this time of year.”

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.