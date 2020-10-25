New York State Brief

Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to work to keep COVID numbers at a low rate as cases around the United States continue to climb. As of Wednesday, New York’s positivity rate was 1.62 percent. This number would be lower, but what the governor refers to as “Red Zones” is pushing the percentage higher, as an average.

Last week the governor also added Arizona and Maryland to New York State’s travel advisory, which requires individuals to quarantine for 14-days upon their return or arrival to New York. Travel from Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania is also discouraged as the states’ rates are on the rise.

The current travel advisory includes: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Last Saturday, the governor announced that movie theaters outside of New York City could reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance. Excluded from reopening are theaters in the counties of Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Greene, Orange, Rockland, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga.

Upon opening, no more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones, and theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.

An Executive Order was also signed last week, extending the state’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures through Jan. 1. This measure extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors in recognition of the financial toll the pandemic has taken on business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants.

“The health and economic impacts of this pandemic have been devastating, and we are continuing to do everything we can to support people who are suffering,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are going to extend the commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium through Jan. 1. That will now align with our residential eviction moratorium so they are both extended to the same date.”

To learn more, visit https://forward.ny.gov.