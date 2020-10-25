Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members

Owego Elks Lodge 1039 recently announced the induction of four new members to the lodge at a regular meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Owego Lodge currently has 192 active members and is a non-profit organization that supports a variety of local community programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free and help youth develop lifelong skills, provide scholarships to send students to college, offer time and resources to meet the needs of today’s veterans, and provide support and facilities to local charitable organizations and the community.