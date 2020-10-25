Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members

Owego Elks Lodge inducts new membersPictured, from left, are new members David Doane, Sara Doane, Elks District Deputy John Gardner, Owego Exalted Ruler Steve Gregory, Elks State Vice President Hope Woodcock-Ross, and new members Joanna Dyer and Joseph Shortino. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert October 25, 2020

Owego Elks Lodge 1039 recently announced the induction of four new members to the lodge at a regular meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 15. 

Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members

Pictured, are David and Sara Doane with their sponsor, Brent Doane. Provided photo.

The Owego Lodge currently has 192 active members and is a non-profit organization that supports a variety of local community programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free and help youth develop lifelong skills, provide scholarships to send students to college, offer time and resources to meet the needs of today’s veterans, and provide support and facilities to local charitable organizations and the community.  

Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members

Pictured is Joseph Shortino with his sponsor, Owego Leading Knight Harry Rogers. Provided photo.

 

Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members

Pictured is Joanna Dyer with her sponsor, Anita Martin. Provided photo.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Owego Elks Lodge inducts new members"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*