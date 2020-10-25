What’s Happening for the week of October 25, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER 25

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Owego Elk Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; lunch is provided. Course will be held at the Owego Moose, located at 3 Goodrich Rd. in Owego. Register by email to elmaeh@hotmail.com or by calling (607) 239-1175.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Meal includes Halupki, pierogi, kielbasa and more for $10. Takeout only with curbside pick up. Call the office at 687-1068 for tickets. Advance tickets are recommended

OCTOBER 26

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 28

Introduction to Google Photos Online Workshop, 3 p.m., online at https://screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter.

OCTOBER 29

Free Community Meal, 5 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, Owego. Takeout only. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

OCTOBER 30

Celebrate Halloween at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St. in Owego, starting at 7 p.m. with food, music, games, and prizes.

NOVEMBER 1

The Elks Emporium is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego

2020 Life Chain in Owego around the Courthouse Square, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Approved signs provided. Visit lifechain.org for more info.

Rabies Clinic, Stray Haven, Shepard Road, Waverly. In conjunction with the Tioga County Health Department. To make an appointment, call 687-8630.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 9:30 a.m. Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development / Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety / Probation, DWI and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 5

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) amd Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 9

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 10

The Tioga County Legislative Eleventh Regular Meeting of 2020 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Budget Hearing, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal / Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 12

Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary monthly meeting, held the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

NOVEMBER 15

The Owego Elks Lodge 1039 Holiday Craft Emporium in the ballroom, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature a variety of local handmade crafts including jewelry, textiles, glassware, soaps and candles as well as direct sales. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

NOVEMBER 19

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

NOVEMBER 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office at the High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.