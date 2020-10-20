Arizona and Maryland added to Travel Advisory; non-essential interstate travel between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania discouraged

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Arizona and Maryland have been added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. 

 

Neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania now meet the criteria for the travel advisory – however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between us, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

 

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.” 

 

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:  

  • Alaska 
  • Alabama 
  • Arkansas 
  • Arizona 
  • Colorado 
  • Delaware 
  • Florida 
  • Georgia 
  • Guam 
  • Iowa 
  • Idaho 
  • Illinois 
  • Indiana 
  • Kansas 
  • Kentucky 
  • Louisiana 
  • Maryland 
  • Michigan 
  • Minnesota 
  • Missouri 
  • Mississippi 
  • Montana 
  • North Carolina 
  • North Dakota 
  • Nebraska 
  • New Mexico 
  • Nevada 
  • Ohio 
  • Oklahoma 
  • Puerto Rico 
  • Rhode Island 
  • South Carolina 
  • South Dakota 
  • Tennessee 
  • Texas 
  • Utah 
  • Virginia 
  • Wisconsin 
  • West Virginia 
  • Wyoming 

    

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 2.91 percent – down from 3.31 percent the day before. 

  

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,955 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 115 positives or a 2.91 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 86,585 test results were reported, yielding 1,086 positives or a 1.25 percent positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.32 percent with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 9.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday. 

  

FOCUS ZONE 

9/27-10/3 % Positive 

10/4- 10/10 % Positive 

10/11 – 10/17 % Positive 

Day Prior (10/18) % Positive 

Yesterday (10/19) % Positive 

 

 

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 

6.69% 

5.86% 

5.29% 

4.60% 

3.45% 

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills red-zone focus area % positive 

3.82% 

3.71% 

2.58% 

1.40% 

2.17% 

 

 

Queens Far Rockaway  red-zone focus area % positive 

2.33% 

2.88% 

2.08% 

0.93% 

1.84% 

 

 

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 

12.29% 

9.77% 

4.54% 

2.68% 

1.99% 

 

 

 

 

Orange red-zone focus area % positive 

24.64% 

12.41% 

4.62% 

1.35% 

6.00% 

 

 

All red-zone focus area % positive 

6.91% 

6.13% 

4.42% 

3.32% 

2.91% 

 

 

Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 

1.25% 

1.18% 

1.16% 

1.21% 

1.32% 

 

 

Statewide % positive without red-zonefocus areas included 

1.02% 

1.01% 

1.06% 

1.13% 

1.25% 

 

 

 

  

9/27-10/3

10/4- 10/10

10/11 – 10/17 

Day Prior (10/18)

Yesterday (10/19)

Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zonefocus areas 

21.80% 

17.60% 

11.50% 

10.00% 

9.60% 

  

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Patient Hospitalization – 942 (+8) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 113  
  • Hospital Counties – 42 
  • Number ICU – 194 (-4) 
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 99 (-7) 
  • Total Discharges – 78,530 (+88) 
  • Deaths – 12 
  • Total Deaths – 25,672  

  

The Governor also announced the Department of Health is continuing to partner with counties and local health departments to open new rapid testing sites and expand existing community testing options in communities in Southern Tier and Western New York counties along Pennsylvania border that have seen recent upticks in cases. 

  

Testing sites that will be open to the public for free rapid result tests this week are listed below. Additional hours and locations will be added as needed: 

  

Chautauqua County: 

Jamestown Training Grounds, 240 Harrison Street, Jamestown, NY 14701 

Dunkirk Training Grounds, 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048 

To make appointment, follow the links for JamestownDunkirk respectively. 

  

Cattaraugus County: 

Allegany Fire Hall, 1st Street (West Main St), Allegany, NY 14706 

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday 

To make appointment: Any resident of Cattaraugus County can register by going to this link or calling (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265 

  

Allegany County: 

Belmont BOCES Center, 5718 County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813 

Community testing Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

To make appointment: (585) 268-9250, press #4, to schedule an appointment for testing 

  

Riverwalk Plaza, 121 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NY 14895 

Testing Days/Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10/20-10/23: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

To make appointment: (585) 268-9250, press #4 to schedule an appointment for testing 

  

Chemung County: 

Washington Elementary School (Elmira School District Administration Building) 

430 Washington Ave, Elmira 14901 

Expanded testing starting: Tuesday 10/20 – 10/24; Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.To make appointment, follow this link.   

  

Steuben County: 

Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 

Testing Monday – Friday (Variable hours) 

To make an appointmentfollow this link. 

  

Tioga County: 

Village Town Hall, 32 Ithaca St, Waverly 14892 H 

Wednesday 12-6, Thursday and Friday 10-6 

To make appointment, follow this link 

  

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

  

REGION 

SATURDAY 

SUNDAY 

MONDAY 

Capital Region 

0.9% 

1.1% 

0.8% 

Central New York 

1.2% 

1.1% 

2.1% 

Finger Lakes 

1.3% 

1.5% 

1.4% 

Long Island 

1.1% 

1.0% 

0.9% 

Mid-Hudson 

1.4% 

1.4% 

1.7% 

Mohawk Valley 

0.3% 

0.3% 

0.4% 

New York City 

1.1% 

1.3% 

1.3% 

North Country 

0.7% 

1.3% 

1.3% 

Southern Tier 

0.9% 

1.2% 

1.8% 

Western New York 

1.6% 

0.9% 

1.2% 

 

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

  

BOROUGH 

SATURDAY 

SUNDAY 

MONDAY 

Bronx 

1.5% 

1.2% 

0.9% 

Brooklyn 

1.5% 

1.5% 

1.8% 

Manhattan 

0.6% 

0.8% 

1.0% 

Queens 

0.9% 

1.6% 

1.4% 

Staten Island 

1.4% 

1.3% 

1.5% 

 

Of the 486,480 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: 

  

County 

Total Positive 

New Positive 

Albany 

3,436 

Allegany 

220 

Broome 

3,003 

76 

Cattaraugus 

417 

11 

Cayuga 

302 

Chautauqua 

805 

Chemung 

1,332 

40 

Chenango 

331 

Clinton 

215 

16 

Columbia 

657 

Cortland 

436 

20 

Delaware 

159 

Dutchess 

5,355 

15 

Erie 

12,513 

45 

Essex 

194 

Franklin 

77 

Fulton 

360 

Genesee 

371 

Greene 

477 

Hamilton 

16 

Herkimer 

371 

Jefferson 

192 

Lewis 

57 

Livingston 

250 

Madison 

537 

Monroe 

6,798 

54 

Montgomery 

256 

Nassau 

48,731 

74 

Niagara 

1,968 

NYC 

255,207 

436 

Oneida 

2,599 

Onondaga 

5,052 

31 

Ontario 

598 

12 

Orange 

13,218 

36 

Orleans 

368 

Oswego 

594 

Otsego 

368 

Putnam 

1,752 

13 

Rensselaer 

1,040 

Rockland 

17,269 

62 

Saratoga 

1,219 

Schenectady 

1,510 

Schoharie 

101 

Schuyler 

100 

Seneca 

128 

St. Lawrence 

368 

Steuben 

884 

11 

Suffolk 

48,121 

41 

Sullivan 

1,682 

Tioga 

459 

11 

Tompkins 

556 

Ulster 

2,419 

Warren 

439 

Washington 

326 

Wayne 

386 

Westchester 

39,616 

68 

Wyoming 

167 

Yates 

98 

 

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

  

Deaths by County of Residence 

County 

New Deaths 

Allegany 

Bronx 

Broome 

Dutchess 

Erie 

Kings 

Richmond 

Schuyler 

Suffolk 

*