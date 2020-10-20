Arizona and Maryland added to Travel Advisory; non-essential interstate travel between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania discouraged

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Arizona and Maryland have been added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania now meet the criteria for the travel advisory – however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between us, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable. That said, New York State highly discourages, to the extent practical, non-essential travel to and from these states while they meet the travel advisory criteria.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 2.91 percent – down from 3.31 percent the day before.

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,955 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 115 positives or a 2.91 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 86,585 test results were reported, yielding 1,086 positives or a 1.25 percent positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.32 percent with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 9.6 percent of all positive test results reported to the state yesterday.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11 – 10/17 % Positive Day Prior (10/18) % Positive Yesterday (10/19) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.29% 4.60% 3.45% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills red-zone focus area % positive 3.82% 3.71% 2.58% 1.40% 2.17% Queens Far Rockaway red-zone focus area % positive 2.33% 2.88% 2.08% 0.93% 1.84% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 4.54% 2.68% 1.99% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 4.62% 1.35% 6.00% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.42% 3.32% 2.91% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.16% 1.21% 1.32% Statewide % positive without red-zonefocus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.06% 1.13% 1.25%

9/27-10/3 10/4- 10/10 10/11 – 10/17 Day Prior (10/18) Yesterday (10/19) Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zonefocus areas 21.80% 17.60% 11.50% 10.00% 9.60%

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 942 (+8)

Patients Newly Admitted – 113

Hospital Counties – 42

Number ICU – 194 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 99 (-7)

Total Discharges – 78,530 (+88)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 25,672

The Governor also announced the Department of Health is continuing to partner with counties and local health departments to open new rapid testing sites and expand existing community testing options in communities in Southern Tier and Western New York counties along Pennsylvania border that have seen recent upticks in cases.

Testing sites that will be open to the public for free rapid result tests this week are listed below. Additional hours and locations will be added as needed:

Chautauqua County:

Jamestown Training Grounds, 240 Harrison Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

Dunkirk Training Grounds, 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048

To make appointment, follow the links for Jamestown, Dunkirk respectively.

Cattaraugus County:

Allegany Fire Hall, 1st Street (West Main St), Allegany, NY 14706

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday

To make appointment: Any resident of Cattaraugus County can register by going to this link or calling (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265

Allegany County:

Belmont BOCES Center, 5718 County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813

Community testing Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To make appointment: (585) 268-9250, press #4, to schedule an appointment for testing

Riverwalk Plaza, 121 Bolivar Road, Wellsville, NY 14895

Testing Days/Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10/20-10/23: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To make appointment: (585) 268-9250, press #4 to schedule an appointment for testing

Chemung County:

Washington Elementary School (Elmira School District Administration Building)

430 Washington Ave, Elmira 14901

Expanded testing starting: Tuesday 10/20 – 10/24; Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.To make appointment, follow this link.

Steuben County:

Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870

Testing Monday – Friday (Variable hours)

To make an appointment, follow this link.

Tioga County:

Village Town Hall, 32 Ithaca St, Waverly 14892 H

Wednesday 12-6, Thursday and Friday 10-6

To make appointment, follow this link.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.1% 0.8% Central New York 1.2% 1.1% 2.1% Finger Lakes 1.3% 1.5% 1.4% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.4% 1.4% 1.7% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.3% 0.4% New York City 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% North Country 0.7% 1.3% 1.3% Southern Tier 0.9% 1.2% 1.8% Western New York 1.6% 0.9% 1.2%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 1.5% 1.2% 0.9% Brooklyn 1.5% 1.5% 1.8% Manhattan 0.6% 0.8% 1.0% Queens 0.9% 1.6% 1.4% Staten Island 1.4% 1.3% 1.5%

Of the 486,480 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,436 9 Allegany 220 8 Broome 3,003 76 Cattaraugus 417 11 Cayuga 302 8 Chautauqua 805 6 Chemung 1,332 40 Chenango 331 1 Clinton 215 16 Columbia 657 6 Cortland 436 20 Delaware 159 0 Dutchess 5,355 15 Erie 12,513 45 Essex 194 0 Franklin 77 0 Fulton 360 1 Genesee 371 0 Greene 477 3 Hamilton 16 0 Herkimer 371 1 Jefferson 192 1 Lewis 57 1 Livingston 250 7 Madison 537 1 Monroe 6,798 54 Montgomery 256 1 Nassau 48,731 74 Niagara 1,968 7 NYC 255,207 436 Oneida 2,599 5 Onondaga 5,052 31 Ontario 598 12 Orange 13,218 36 Orleans 368 5 Oswego 594 7 Otsego 368 1 Putnam 1,752 13 Rensselaer 1,040 6 Rockland 17,269 62 Saratoga 1,219 6 Schenectady 1,510 3 Schoharie 101 1 Schuyler 100 7 Seneca 128 0 St. Lawrence 368 5 Steuben 884 11 Suffolk 48,121 41 Sullivan 1,682 2 Tioga 459 11 Tompkins 556 8 Ulster 2,419 4 Warren 439 1 Washington 326 0 Wayne 386 3 Westchester 39,616 68 Wyoming 167 0 Yates 98 4

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: