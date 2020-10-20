COVID fatality reported, for second straight day

For the second day in a row, Tioga County has reported a death due to COVID-19, and as the numbers of cases continue to rise throughout the area.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 brief, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey, reported that another individual has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

In the brief, Legislator Sauerbrey wrote, “Our deepest sympathy to family and friends.”

This brief follows yesterday’s report that Riverview Manor in Owego has become a new “hot spot” for cases, and that Public Health is working closely with them to address the outbreak.

Today’s numbers reported are 149 active cases, 456 individuals are in mandatory quarantine, and 296 have recovered, to date. With today’s reported fatality, there are now 30 record deaths in Tioga County due to complications from COVID-19 and a total of 475 confirmed cases, to date.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.