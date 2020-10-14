Residents urged to vote

With the General Election just weeks away, the Board of Elections (BOE) is reminding residents to make sure they apply for an absentee ballot if they aren’t voting in-person, and to make sure they are registered to vote. This year’s election will be a combination of mail-in voting, as well as in-person on Nov. 3.

A deadline the local BOE wanted to remind residents of is Oct. 14, the date when any change of address needs to be filed. In other words, if you have recently moved into Tioga County, you should contact the local BOE to ensure that you have your address on file, and to ensure you are registered. Email to VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us or call (607) 687-8261. You can also visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ to find out if your registration is up to date.

Because of the pandemic this year, mail-in voting, as well as early voting, has been authorized.

According to the BOE, Early Voting will take place on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 25 from noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 26 from noon to 8 p.m., Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 28 from noon to 8 p.m., Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Tioga County Board of Elections, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.

“We also have a drop box,” said Wahls, adding, “Ballots are picked up twice a day.”

Toombs added that residents should get their absentee ballot as soon as possible if they are mailing in their vote.

As for the General Election on Nov. 3, Toombs stated that 164 poll-workers are ready to cover the county’s 41 districts. She did note, however, that they could always use more workers.

“Provided COVID doesn’t get worse and the current workers don’t back out,” said Toombs, “we have enough workers. It would be helpful to have sanitizers, however.”

Wahls agreed, stating that COVID is creating much more work than they would normally have during an election year.

As of Thursday, according to Toombs and Wahls, 3,600 residents of Tioga County, N.Y. have requested absentee ballots.

“If concerned about in-person voting, apply for a ballot now,” echoed Toombs as they prepare for a busy election season.

You can call Tioga County’s BOE at (607) 687-8261 for more information.