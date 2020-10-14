Two new businesses welcomed in Owego

On Monday, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for Nelson Development Group at the Gateway Building in downtown Owego.

Welcomed by Bruce Nelson, owner of Nelson Development Group, are Simple Form Pilates and Hand Jive.

According to owner Kathryn Thole, Simple Form Pilates is a new boutique style studio offering classical Pilates. Hand Jive, owned by Corrin Gallagher, is a new eatery that features hand held food from around the world.

According to Thole, from Simple Form Pilates, the studio is only allowed to have two clients and one instructor at any given time, due to the pandemic. You can find updated information at their website, www.simpleformpilates.com.

For Hand Jive, which is newly opened, carryout is available with access to the Gateway decks and the Riverwalk. To learn more, visit www.HAND-JIVE.com.

The Gateway Building is located in the middle of River Row, and on Front Street in Historic Downtown Owego.