COVID-19 Public Notification for October 2, 2020

The listing below shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were in their infectious period.

Anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time are asked by Tioga County Public Health to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure.

 9/18/2020: Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

 9/19/2020: Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

 9/20/2020: Metro’s Restaurant from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

 9/21/2020: Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

 9/21/2020: Owego Laundry Mat from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

 9/22/2020 – 9/24/2020: Cuts & Curls by Kris in Berkshire

 9/23/2020: Chemung Canal (W. Main St, Owego) from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

 9/23/2020: Metros from 4 – 8:30 p.m.

 9/24/2020: John Barleycorn Tavern

 9/24/2020: The Cellar Restaurant from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

 9/24/2020 and 9/25/2020: The Styling Corner in Owego

 9/25/2020: Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 8:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

 9/26/2020: Rainbow Trail Bar & Grill from 6 p.m. – 10:00pm

 9/28/2020: Tioga Downs Casino from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

(In some cases, specific times were not provided or exposure period could have been at any point during the day)

Please note that in some cases, we may determine that the level of exposure may be minimal in stores and / or businesses, as masks are required to be worn at all times and individuals are not within 6 feet of others for at least 10 minutes (ex. Grocery shopping).

In a press release from Tioga County Public Health, they wrote, “Help Tioga County prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department.

A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.