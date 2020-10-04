Blessing of the Animals taking place Sunday in Owego

This Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, located at North Avenue and Temple Street in Owego, there will be a special worship service for all, including animals.

The public is invited to bring your favorite animal (live or stuffed toy animal) for a brief (20 minutes) worship service on the North Avenue grounds of the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego.

Animal treats will be given to each animal with owners’ approval in this worship service.

An offering taken in this worship service will be given to two projects: Heifer Project, which provides animals to help hungry people around the world, and also for a local fund to provide veterinary care for local animals whose owners can’t afford to pay for care.

World Animal Day is celebrated each year on Oct. 4. On this day, animal life in all its forms is celebrated, and special events are planned in locations all over the globe.

Oct. 4 was originally chosen for World Animal Day because it is the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, a nature lover and patron saint of animals and the environment. Numerous churches throughout the world observe Oct. 4 (or the Sunday closest to it) with a Blessing of the Animals service.

Owego Presbyterian Pastor Carolyn Winfrey Gillette was commissioned by the Humane Society in the United States to write a new hymn for the Blessing of the Animals service – “O God, Your Creatures Fill the Earth” that can be found on many websites, including as music videos.

For more information, email to pastorbrucegillette@gmail.com or call (607) 744-0761.