Editorial: Community spread of COVID-19 

Tioga County Public Health continues to see positive COVID-19 cases that are tied to community spread. When an individual tests positive for COVID-19, there is an increased risk for those they have had close contact with to also develop the virus. This leads to many individuals having to go into a mandatory 14-day quarantine due to their potential exposure to the virus.

Some common places where community spread has been seen recently in our area include churches, weddings, gatherings (both large and small), and non-household family gatherings.

COVID-19 is out there. We all need to do our part to prevent a spike in new cases in our community. You can help protect yourself and others by avoiding close contact with individuals who do not live in your household; by wearing a mask when in public places and while attending gatherings, especially if social distancing cannot be maintained; by attending virtual meetings and services when possible; and if you don’t feel well, STAY HOME to avoid potentially putting others at risk.

While most individuals who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms only lasting a few days, we continue to see some individuals who develop more serious symptoms that last for several weeks.

Jessica Lovell, supervising public health nurse, reminds our residents to “continue practicing safety precautions every day like wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and staying home when sick to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”