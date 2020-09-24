CFAP Food Distribution at CommonGround on Thursday

CommonGround Christian Community Center, located at 28 W. Main St. in Owego, will again be distributing boxes of fresh produce this Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be enough food for at least 100 families. Any food left over will be made available to the community using the CommonGround share table.

The food boxes are being provided by the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). They are offered free of charge, with no registration required, on a first come first-served basis.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga Counties, Tioga Fresh Food Rescue and Tioga Food for Families are participating members of the distribution program. Dates for future distributions have not yet been determined.

Over the past five weeks, CommonGround has distributed over 10,000 pounds of fresh produce, with CFAP boxes and Food Bank produce being supplemented by donations from Owego Farmers Market vendors, Tioga County Rural Ministries (TCRM), the CommonGround Garden Program, and individual home gardens.