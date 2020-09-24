Fresh air and fun at local farms

As fall approaches, it is time to think about taking your family to some fun, outdoor farm activities. Fall on the farm means corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and apple cider donuts.

Many of you have enjoyed the fall festivities for years, but this year limiting the spread of coronavirus means that your farm experience will be a bit different. Farms have been busy getting ready to provide you with a safe, happy experience this fall. Much of the fun remains, but a few activities that are difficult to sanitize or remain socially distant will not be offered.

Want to join the fun? It is recommended that you check the website, social media account, or phone recording for hours, guidance, and COVID-19 related information. You will be required to wear a mask, and there will be limits on the number of people allowed on the farm, so you might want to plan a visit on an off-peak time.

Please follow the guidelines and instructions given to you by farm staff, they want you to have a great and safe experience. Plan to stick together as a family and keep at least 6-feet of distance from other groups.

You may be asked to answer standard questions like have you been experiencing COVID-like symptoms, been exposed to a person who has tested positive, or traveled to state on the New York Travel Advisory list.

Other changes, based on New York Forward guidance, are to only allow farm animal viewing and not petting, and to spread picnic tables out to allow for social distancing. Please keep your pets at home.

Let’s have fun and be safe!