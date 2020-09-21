Tioga County Brief

School is underway and fall is in the air; so is COVID-19. Public Health is continuing to work with the community to keep everyone safe, and to make sure that we are doing the best we can to stop the spread of the virus.

As of Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the county totals were as follows: 5 Active cases, 68 Individuals in mandatory quarantine, 199 have recovered (to date), there have been 229 total confirmed cases (to date), and 25 have died from COVID.

For further information, visit https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com, call the Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline at (607) 687-8225, Find Facebook @Tioga County Public Health, Find Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene), call the Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line at (607) 687-8623, the New York State Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19), and the Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline at (607) 354-0965.