Stray Haven Pet of the Week for the week of September 20, 2020

Hey there world! I wanted to introduce myself to you guys – my name is Oreo! I am currently 5 years old and I am the most handsome tuxedo that you will ever meet!

I’ve spent my entire life with my previous owner until unfortunately he was no longer able to take care of me. We were very close together and he spoiled me with lots of treats, wet food and dry food.

One special thing about me is that I am the perfect indoor / outdoor cat! I would spend most of my days inside and at nighttime I would roam the neighborhood, going on little kitty adventures! I would really love if my next home would allow me to spend some time inside and outside.

Lying in a warm patch of sun, cool wind in my hair? Man, I can’t think of anything more that I enjoy, well besides my special person of course! I lived in a very quiet home, but I have adjusted well to the action of the shelter.

I am also quite the talker! I meow at the staff to let them know when I want something. I’m lucky to be a free-roaming cat now at the shelter. I love being on the counter top watching all the birds outside, and rubbing my face on anything and everything. I also enjoy being held and meeting all the new people.

I’m neutered, vaccinated, and ready to go! If you think that I could be the one for you, don’t hesitate to come down and see me. I promise I will make it worth your while.

Adoption fee for kittens is $100, adult cats are $80, and senior cats are $40 and include up-to-date Rabies and FVRCP vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV testing, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Adoption fee for puppies is $250, adult dogs are $200, and senior dogs are $90 and include a microchip, up-to-date Rabies, DHPP, and Bordetella vaccines, dewormer, and spay / neuter at their clinic.

Visit Stray Haven Humane Society, located at 194 Shepard Rd. in Waverly, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

View adoptable pets online at www.StrayHavenSPCA.org or at www.Petfinder.com. Contact them to schedule an appointment at their Affordable Spay / Neuter Clinic by calling (607) 565-2859.