New York State Brief

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that six states – California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio were removed from New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. The Northern Mariana Islands have also been removed. Puerto Rico has been added.

States included in the travel advisory, as of Friday, Sept. 18, include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

The governor also announced that the Special Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers would be extended through Dec. 31, 2020, as the State continues to provide supportive services during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Consumers can apply for coverage through the New York State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 1-855-355-5777, and by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.

Department of Financial Services information and resources during the coronavirus emergency can be found at www.dfs.ny.gov/consumers/coronavirus.