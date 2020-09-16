Sprint Cars return to Penn Can

On Friday, Aug. 28, and for the first time in 13 years, the Patriot Sprint cars returned to Penn Can Speedway, located in Susquehanna, Pa., and just south of Binghamton.

Owego’s Parker Evans returned to racing for the first time this year in his 750 Horse power #61 Sprint Car, along with Owego’s Bryon Worthing in a Modified Racer #63.

The two young men, both Owego Free Academy graduates, who played football together during school, got cut short due to a heavy rain storm before the feature races. The Owego natives will return to Penn Can, however, to complete their feature events on Sept 1.

You can check Penn Can Speedway’s website, www.penncanspeedway.net, for more information.