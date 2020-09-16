Social Services announces no visits to agency are necessary to apply for HEAP

Due to COVID-19, organizations everywhere are changing the way they do business in order to comply with mandates and keep all employees and customers’ safe.

The following is some information that will help Social Services customers efficiently receive the HEAP benefits they are entitled to, and in most cases, without ever having to leave their home.

To receive a HEAP benefit, a visit to DSS is not necessary.

If you are currently receiving Temporary Assistance or SNAP, and have documented your heating situation, a HEAP benefit will be automatically authorized for you. You do not need to call or apply.

If you completed an application and received a regular HEAP benefit last season, you should receive an application in the mail before this year’s HEAP opens.

If you have access to the Internet, you can visit myBenefits.ny.gov to apply.

There are multiple ways to provide documents to their office: upload in myBenefits.ny.gov when or after you apply, submit using the free mobile app NYDocSubmit, place in the “drop box” at their main entrance, or mail to Tioga County Department of Social Services HEAP Unit, P.O. Box 240, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you are applying for HEAP for the first time, you may do so at myBenefits.ny.gov beginning Nov. 2.

The Tioga County HEAP Unit staff is happy to help make the process as easy and safe as possible, and can be contacted directly at (607) 687-8428.