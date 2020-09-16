Readers’ Column for the week of September 13, 2020

You may call the Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

VOTE IN PERSON! If you have any doubts that your mail-in ballot won’t get counted, go to your polling place, face mask in place, and VOTE IN PERSON!

The problem with believing the lie that the virus is a hoax that will go away Nov. 4 is that when you see it was a lie, it’s too late to vote differently. It’s worldwide folks. It isn’t a hoax.

Exit 64 is not closed. You cannot use the bridge to 17C at that exit. Anyone who wants to go to Owego or points east on 17C must get off at exit 65 and go over the Owego Bridge. If one should miss Exit 65 they can get off at exit 64 and backtrack west on 434 to the Owego Bridge.

Tioga Central Schools are now open, so is the Smithboro racetrack on Church Street. It needs to be patrolled between six and eight. I have been leaving for work at 7:30 a.m. and was almost T-boned from somebody flying down this road. There are animals and young kids on this road that walk it and ride bikes; somebody is going to get hurt. You’re not going to beat the school bus flying down this road. It’s a side road, not a main street.

A cell phone was found on Winters Road (Town of Tioga) near the Blue Spruce Manor. If it is yours, please call (607) 689-2766, so that we can get it back to you.

My 17-year-old son was at McDonald’s in Owego around 12:10 to 12:20 on Sept. 1 and lost his wallet (it’s a light brown men’s wallet with a small Tommy Hilfiger logo on the right side). He put it on the roof of his car while putting his drink inside the car and left it on the roof when he backed out. Many have searched the route he traveled – from McDonald’s to Front Street, but it has not been recovered. McDonald’s stated that the photo quality in the area where he parked on the cameras is not great and they didn’t see anything noticeable. He is a newly licensed driver, so his address on his license is correct. Please, if anyone happens to come across it we are just asking for it to be returned. There are two sentimental pictures he carries, one with his father (who recently passed away from cancer) and a photo with his girlfriend, both wallet sized she created for him. I can be reached at (607) 221-2711 if found.

Think twice before you vote no to dissolving the Village of Spencer. The Village will soon need public water or sewer. Can you afford it?

This is a response to a post about being a worker who worked hard and never got what he deserved. That was me. Somebody responded and questioned how hard I had really worked. Well I have worked hard at many jobs, but nobody ever cut me any breaks, and I see these people around here working at big companies, sitting around at a desk looking into a computer. That’s the income inequality I’m talking about. People that work harder should get more. That’s the only fair way.

Funny, but it’s not. We never had problems with skunks before until the neighbors started leaving their garbage piled up, literally garbage. Nothing will be done, and nothing can be done. You can’t even go outside in the evening because of the skunks.

It’s amazing how many motorcycles out here and not big ones; the smaller loud ones do not have license plates on them. They all seem to congregate at one house. Why is that? Because they can get away with it. I used to call them the breeze because they’re fast and they can disappear very quickly.

A big thanks to Brindisi. I just got my Spectrum bill and it has gone up, so I don’t know why he lied to us saying he was going to go after them to get them to lower rates. But he’s a typical democrat, promises everything and does nothing. We only see or hear from him when it’s election time. Well he’s not getting my vote. He’s done nothing for New York State residents. He’s right up there with Cuomo and de Blasio. All of them must be defeated. They are ruining New York State big time!

We’ve all noticed the number of highway bridges, black top roads, and other road construction going on, but it seems to go on forever. Now 10 years ago when the earthquake happened in California, they lost an entire bridge on the highway. They had it built back up again in one month. These people that work here, they have been three, four, or five months and haven’t finished yet! Who’s getting all that money? It’s certainly not very economical.

To the person who had their child’s wagon stolen, I am so sorry. My kids have all grown and are gone, and I have the wagon I bought them when they were small. If your child can use it, contact me at 625-4648.

When we some day discover that autism and other neurological diseases are caused by mercury in our pharmaceuticals, it will be denied. Like with tobacco causing cancer, they denied tobacco-causing cancer for how many years while they kept making money. Tobacco did cause cancer.

So you choose to irritate people by not wearing a mask. You also irritate people by not showering, wearing clean clothes or washing your hands after a restroom visit. Germs don’t care who they affect. It appears you don’t care if you make others sick or cause a death.

To the brilliant caller who called in the definition of ignorance last week, he just took it from page 111 of How to Win Friends and Influence People. He’s accused and guilty of plagiarism.

National Political Viewpoints

It is absolutely incomprehensible that the president of the United States is not telling everyone to wear a mask. The data clearly shows that the number of deaths would be significantly less if everyone wore a mask. Trump has intimidated the governors of Florida, Georgia, and other states with republican governors into not requiring masks in their states, made fun of Joe Biden wearing a mask, and has not been seen wearing a mask himself except when he visited the veterans in the hospital. His childishness in calling people that don’t support him names, continuing to tell numerous lies and making decisions that are good for him, but not for the country, has got to stop. He must not be re-elected.

Just curious, how many Trump supporters would be willing to take the virus vaccine if Trump said it was safe before the election?

Even if the salon owner in California did initiate a set up for Nervous Nancy to get her hair done, there’s still the business of Nervous Nancy not wearing a mask. THAT was a personal choice. Pelosi harks on everyone else to wear a mask, why don’t the rules apply equally to her?

It’s a hoot to watch Sleepy Joe in an interview. He’s so desperate he’ll say anything he thinks might get a vote. Example: “This is the first president to end his administration with fewer people employed than when he started.” Heard of the pandemic, Joe? He tries everything to appeal to the low information voters, and it’s not working!

I have a great idea! When Trump and his family stand in line for the first virus vaccine, then I will get one. Kind of like the tasters who tested out the food and drink before the Crown did.

Finally, on Rachel Maddow’s television show tonight, former Trump fixer Michael Cohen confirmed something that many of us have suspected all along. “Trump never thought he was going to win this election, he actually did not want to win this election,” Cohen said. “This was a branding deal. That’s all that the presidential campaign started out as, this was a branding opportunity in order to expand worldwide.” — Commentary from Heather Cox Richardson

If Trump claims that the report from The Atlantic magazine accusing him of calling military personnel “losers” and “suckers” is false, why doesn’t he just sue them for libel?

A prestigious group of climate scientists, weather experts, etc., recently issued a statement regarding the climate change hoax. The climate change faction is inflating damage figures and things supposedly contributing to climate change by seven times. The media is trying to panic you.

I am as ashamed of the loser in the White House as I can be. He has the unmitigated gall to call veterans’ losers and suckers. I can take this as truth because he has made remarks that are on film to John McCain and gold star families. Of course he denies doing this but it gives this veteran from a military family, who waited for his son to come home from Afghanistan, the greatest disgust for an already disgusting person. I do not know how any veteran can vote for this abomination let alone listen to him. Now we find he knew about COVID-19 in February, not afterwards as he stated. There are near 200,000 people dead from his inaction. I bet he pays a large price for both this and the above. He has not held the Constitution in high regard as well as the American people. He has lied to his supporters and the American people far too long. Vote Biden / Harris this Nov. 3 and get rid of this ignorant loser.

On March 22, 2020, WSJ and other honest media reported that dishonorable Senator Schumer (D) stood on the Supreme Court steps, threatened conservative justices with harm, and incited riot. On Sept. 3, 2020, dishonorable Boss Cuomo made a Mafioso threat against our President. Schumer’s inciting of riot was a call for mob violence (riot, loot, assault, and arson) to start at the first (May 25) opportunity. Our President rightly finds it a betrayal for states and cities to violate their sacred duty to protect life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness, should not receive money from Federal taxpayers. Untouchable Don Cuomo (D) warns the President to bring an army for protection. This is not political banter. It is rousing the uneducated, violent, entitled, and useful idiots to mob violence. As a lover of New York State I am ashamed of these awful professional politicians. Aren’t you?

So, Joe Biden is quoting Pope John Paul? Are you kidding me? Pope John Paul did not stand for abortions. Biden is nothing more than a liar and a hypocrite.

Why do you never hear anything about who runs Black Lives Matter? Black Lives Matter is actually a capitalist corporation whose real name is Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. It has chapters all over the United States including New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and so on. They are a non for-profit corporation but not tax exempt. If you want to contribute to them, you go to their website and are transferred to ActBlue Charities. From the actual Act Blue webpage, it states these funds are only available to democratic candidates and committees. Act Blue has raised over $5 billion with a “B” since its inception 16 years ago.

President Trump should be encouraging the American people to wear masks Labor Day weekend and to social distance instead of campaigning across the country and not even talking about the virus. This is wrong. He does not care about the American people.

All veterans living or dead are not suckers or losers; but I’ll tell you who is, Trump supporters. Wait until November comes.

The greatest president of all time, Donald J. Trump, will win bigger than in 2016. Conservatives must retake the House of Representatives and send Pelosi and her comrades packing, then Trump can restructure our government to provide a greatness we have never seen before. Read it, learn it, live it. Go Trump!

Newsflash! Antifa and BLM are rioting, looting and burning democratic cities all over the U.S., led by democratic politicians. Therefore, democrats say elect Biden, that is patently ludicrous, ridiculous, and insane. If you believe the democrats you need counseling desperately!

On Nov. 3 the choice is abundantly clear. If you like the destruction and murder going on in states like Oregon and other democrat-controlled states, vote Joe Biden. If not, vote Trump. Go Trump 2020.

I’m a democrat and I’m not a crazy, liberal, socialist democrat. I’m a middle of the road democrat. I agree with some of the things the conservatives say, I agree with some of the things the moderates say, but the thing is I will never vote for Donald Trump ever again. What he’s done is unforgivable to me when he says that our troops, the ones who were injured or paid the ultimate price for our freedom, these people he calls losers and suckers. People in my family have served in the military for generations and I am proud of them all. Trump doesn’t understand true loyalty, honor, courage and sacrifice or true love of country. I won’t vote for a man who cares so little for the American people.

It’s good to see the democrats have finally decided on their 2020 campaign slogan, death to America.

America will not let Biden win, period!

I really wish people would do their research and I wish there had to be truth in advertising for the politicians. Anthony Brindisi put things into place to help our veterans, like a special suicide awareness assistance program for our military, which was signed by President Trump. He’s helped the upstate farmers; he continues to go after Spectrum for their high rates. Do some research and look and see what people are really doing instead of just listening to what’s being put out on commercials.

Newsflash! CNN, ABC, CBS and the New York Times have just done an extensive historical study and have determined that the Japanese were just doing a peaceful protest when they flew over Pearl Harbor. Go Trump!

Has anybody stopped and wondered why the democrats want so many mail-in ballots? Well, now they’re saying we might not get the results of the election on Nov. 3. Stop and think about it, do some research. Donald Trump, whether he knows if he won the White House or not, will have to leave on Jan. 20 if the mail-in votes aren’t counted. Well guess who will be next in line to be president? Nancy Pelosi! So I suggest that everybody do some research and think about this before they do mail-in voting.

Trump is all vaudevillian and a traveling salesman and we all fell for it. He had almost four years to learn how to be president. There is no excuse. For him not to have respect for John McCain and call Joe Biden stupid is not presidential, and Trump will not get my vote.

Now remember, and mark my words, Donald Trump said today that his money pays for this campaign, just as his money paid the first one. Well it just so happens he can’t borrow a penny in the United States anywhere. He can only borrow money from China and Russia. So when we are put in Russia’s hands or China’s hands because of Donald Trump’s foreclosures and all his shenanigans, remember what you asked for – the two-year-old in the big body. Remember that.

I read the political viewpoint in the Pennysaver quite frequently, and I continue to read the term Marxist democrat. One term that I have never seen from the democrats is communist, which goes right along with republicans. Now the whole name-calling thing is absolutely ridiculous. One thing I’m pretty confident of, however, is that everybody that gets Medicare and Social Security can forget about their entitlements if the wizard in the white house gets reelected. He only cares about himself, and wants to be a dictator for life.

Why should people wear a mask when Trump and his republican rally fans don’t? Does this make sense? Does this tell you people anything?

I double dog dare all Trump supporters to get their news somewhere other than Fox News. I recommend PBS or one of the other stations and the newspaper. Give it a try.