Local businesses support Apalachin Lions

Every year since 1958, the Apalachin Lions have been going door-to-door selling brooms to raise funds to better serve the community. Due to the uncertainty raised by COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of the community and the Lions membership, this year’s door-to-door Broom Sale was cancelled.

In a press release, an Apalachin Lions Club spokesperson wrote, “Substantial funds are required to continually finance numerous community programs and provide aid to needy families. The Apalachin Lions are very appreciative of the way that local businesses have yet again stepped up and supported their Broom Sale fundraiser.”

They also thanked the following businesses that enable the Apalachin Lions to continue to serve the community: Audio Classics, Becks Tioga Towing, Big Belly’s Deli, Community Shop (IGA), Global Services Inc., Johnson’s Pools and Spas, Lopke Rock Products, Nick’s Garage, RJ Williams Lumber, Inc., Tioga Gardens, Tioga Tool Company, Val-U Auto, and W&W Nursery and Landscaping.

The spokesperson expanded on this, writing, “The Apalachin Lions membership thanks these contributors and encourages the community to support local businesses.”