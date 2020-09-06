Fair Food Drive Thru Feast continues!

While the Ferris wheel may not be turning and the derby cars may not be spraying mud, one thing Tioga County didn’t miss out on this fair season was the food!

Gillette Shows, the carnival company that has provided rides and vendors for the last three County Fairs, is back on the fairgrounds with seven vendors serving fair food classics drive though style. They’re serving up all the fried dough, corn dogs, and turkey legs to hold over fair-goers until next season.

“They can’t bring the rides but they can bring the food,” said Jonathan Marks, Tioga County Fair Board member.

Harmony Thiboeau, Gillette Shows vendor, said Tioga County is one of the destinations where the line is nonstop during their summer tour.

The smell of fried dough and popcorn has traveled too. Erin McBride and her family made the trip from Oneonta for the signature taste of summer.

“A blooming onion is sure to draw a crowd,” she said.

“This is our legacy to living in the country,” said fair board member Cindy Goodrich.

The Fair Food Drive Thru Feast opened Friday and by Saturday, Marks estimated more than 200 cars drove through the fairgrounds for their fair food fix.

The smorgasbord continues today from noon to 6 p.m.