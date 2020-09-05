Berkshire receives two grants for new park

The Berkshire Recreation Committee is pleased to announce that after two years of planning, designing and grant writing, the Town of Berkshire has received two grants to begin construction of facilities in the Berkshire Creek Side Park.

From the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation the Town received $8,995 to build a 20’ x 30’ pavilion and from the Floyd Hooker Foundation $23,300 for the construction of the 800’ center loop of the walkway. The Town is very grateful for the generosity of these foundations.

The undeveloped land between Railroad Avenue and Owego Creek has been Town property for two decades. Last year the Berkshire Recreation Committee (BRC) engaged Delta Engineering to develop designs for a park. Grant applications soon followed the presentation of their designs.

Completion of the pavilion and walkway section should occur before winter. The BRC will seek funding for additional facilities soon thereafter, particularly for the two additional walkway loops. If individuals wish to contribute, either directly or in the form of a memorial, toward such items as picnic tables, grills, benches or exercise stations, contact George Lohmann at (607) 657-8037 or tiogactc@gmail.com for details.