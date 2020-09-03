TEAM Tioga partners with county school districts to conduct a childcare needs assessment

TEAM Tioga, along with all six Tioga County School Districts, Tioga County Department of Social Services, and Family Enrichment Network have partnered to assess childcare needs in Tioga County, N.Y. This collaborative effort has been undertaken in order to understand childcare issues currently facing Tioga County residents, and to proactively support regional education, childcare and workforce systems.

As part of this initiative, a ten-minute survey has been distributed to parents, caregivers, employers, etc. Survey responses will assist in gathering data to help understand the childcare needs of Tioga County residents, efficiently relay information regarding existing infrastructure that is in place to address these needs, identify existing programs and services that need to be expanded, and determine new solutions and options needed to help address identified issues.

“In all of our outreach, it has been clear that childcare is the single biggest issue facing our community right now,” said Brittany Woodburn, deputy director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning.

She added, “TEAM Tioga recognizes the critical impact this need has on our local economy. Partnering with the school districts allows for a hands-on approach that we feel will result in concrete, individualized solutions.”

TEAM Tioga, together with Candor, Newark Valley, Owego-Apalachin, Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga, and Waverly School Districts invite all those in need of childcare to participate in a brief survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7QMPSTG.

For more information, contact Brittany Woodburn, Economic Development and Planning, at (607) 687-8255 or email to woodburnb@co.tioga.ny.us.