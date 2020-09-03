Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament set for Sept. 11 in Candor

The Owego Fire Department is holding its 8th Annual Captain and Crew Golf Tournament at Catatonk Golf Club, located at 71 Golf Course Rd. in Candor, on Sept. 11, 2020. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., the time the first tower fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

For $320.00 per team (4), it includes 18 holes of golf with cart, awards, as well as dinner at the end of the tournament. The tournament was started to honor our fallen brethren that have passed in the line of duty.

This year the tournament takes on an even greater remembrance, as it will take place on Sept. 11, and will honor those lost on that terrible day.

They welcome all to join them on this day by playing, sponsoring, or donating towards the event. Visit www.ffmgolf.com to play or become a sponsor, or to their Facebook page to print off the registration form to mail in, www.facebook.com/Owego-Fallen-Firefighters-Golf-861216180667002.

An award to the team who has the most American patriotic outfit on during the tournament will be handed out, along with other raffles and awards.

Contact Eric Hawkins, Tournament director, by email to ehawkins1@stny.rr.com or by calling (607) 341-0533.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect during the tournament.