Letter: Thank you for your newspaper!

Posted By: psadvert August 31, 2020

Dear Editor,

Thank you very much for your excellent newspaper. Especially for Joann R. Walter’s complete and accurate articles about our suffrage events here in Tioga County. (Note from the Editor – you can read the latest suffrage story here.)

I also want to say how much I enjoyed the article written by Steve Lawrence about Mike King. It was heartwarming. (From the Editor – you can read that story here.)

Sincerely,

Emma Sedore

Tioga Country Historian

