Owego Police Report

The Owego Police Department reported the following arrests.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Colleen Kraszewski, age 25 of Waverly, N.Y., was arrested for Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fugitive from Justice.

On Aug. 15, 2020, Aaron Knox, age 22 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny.

On Aug. 17, 2020, Scott Winston, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief, Criminal Contempt 1st, and AUO 3rd.

On Aug. 18, 2020, Aaron Collins, age 27 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for three counts of Petit Larceny.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Lucas Corwin, age 30 of Willseyville, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and AUO 2nd.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Robert Skope, age 41 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Harassment 2nd.