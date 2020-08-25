Matt Adler named District Governor for Rotary District 7170 

Matt Adler of Owego was recently named District Governor for Rotary District 7170. In a press release, a spokesperson for District 7170 wrote, “Adler will provide leadership and support to clubs in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins Counties as they grow their memberships and carry out service projects in their local communities.”

They added that Adler would work with local clubs to “Make Membership Memorable” through opportunities for collaboration; opportunities for self-growth; or opportunities to support and serve our communities.

Adler has been a Rotary member for 36 years; has served as Club President twice; served as an Assistant Governor for three years; followed by being District Membership Chair for four years. He is a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute along with being an RLI Facilitator and District RLI Site Chair for ten years.

Adler is a graduate of SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Utica. He is currently the President and CEO of Cheevers, Hand & Angeline, a financial investment firm in Endicott, N.Y.