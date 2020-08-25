Chemung Canal Trust Company announces upcoming consolidation of Owego Route 17C Office

Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) announced on Thursday that it will be consolidating its Owego office, located at 1057 Route 17C, into its nearby Owego office at 203 W. Main St. The bank reported that no employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closing.

Along with the Main Street office in Owego, Chemung Canal operates offices in Waverly, Vestal and Binghamton. Additionally, customers may continue utilizing the bank’s many electronic banking channels to access their accounts 24/7, including Mobile Banking, Web Banking, ATMs and Telephone Banking.

The Route 17C Owego Office, which has been closed since April 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain closed until the official consolidation date of Nov. 20, 2020. Customers of the office will receive communications from the bank regarding details of the transition.