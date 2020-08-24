Dear Editor,

A special thank you to Steve Lawrence for the thoughtful and tactful final tribute to Mike King in the Aug. 9 edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. It was an excellent job with words.

We appreciate it so much.

Sincerely,

Sharon King-Rose (Sister-in-Law)

Candor, N.Y.

(Editor’s Note: For those that missed that publication, you can also read it here, www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2020/08/12/glory-days-in-memory-of-mike-king/, or you can call The Owego Pennysaver Press office at (607) 687-2434 to see if we have an additional print edition.)