Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 14, 2020, property located at 16 Irishtown Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from William and Suzette Marcey to Paul and Kimberly Bentley for $113,300.

On Aug. 14, 2020, property located at Rt. 96, Tioga, from Damon Tinkham to Gregory and Tammy Vymslicky for $28,750.

On Aug. 17, 2020, property located at 137 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Edward and Donna Carolyn to Shayleah West for $100,000.

On Aug. 17, 2020, property located at 1661 State Rt. 79, Town of Richford, from Lillian Hoffmier to Kim Crandall for $20,000.

On Aug. 18, 2020, property located at 27 Lawrence Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Christopher and Kelly Gardner to Joseph Myers for $106,000.

On Aug. 18, 2020, property located at 1211 Straights Corners Rd., Tioga, from Elizabeth Porter to Lynn Nichols for $70,000.

On Aug. 18, 2020, property located at 299 Ridgefield Rd., Town of Owego, from Patrick and Bethany Justofin to Douglas Bennett Jr. for $175,531.

On Aug. 18, 2020, property located at 1 Sequoia Lane, Town of Owego, from Donald and Seyun Toner to James and Renee Hardy for $245,000.

On Aug. 19,2020, property located at 14 Frost Hollow Rd., Tioga, from Joshua Bellis to Brett Gage and Gina Sontro for $16,000.

On Aug. 19, 2020, property located at 995 Chamberlain Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Darrel Hill to Paul and Janet Evenson for $188,000.

On Aug. 19, 2020, property located at 238 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Bonnie Moyer to Andrea Loomis for $45,000.

On Aug. 19, 2020, property located at 1270 State Rt. 38B, Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Mabel Flatt to Ashleigh Knecht for $156,914.

On Aug. 19, 2020, property located at 6284 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from James Decator to Brandon Stevens and Alyssa Sanders for $143,000.

On Aug. 19, 2020, property located at 29 Crescent Dr., Town of Owego, from Douglas Bennett Jr. to Michael Aikey for $183,000.