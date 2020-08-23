What’s Happening for the week of August 23, 2020

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

AUGUST 24 – 28

Annual Hole in One Fundraiser for The Boys & Girls Club, Erie Street, Owego. Call 687-0690 or stop by the club.

AUGUST 26

Discovering Online Streaming Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

Meet Google Drive Free Online Workshop, 3 p.m., to participate in the workshop, visit screenleap.com/gfj_techcenter at the listed time. Offered by GFJ Tech Center.

AUGUST 27

Free Community Meal, Takeout only, Thursdays 5 to 6 p.m., Owego First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Sponsored by Allied Christians of Tioga.

AUGUST 30

Ridgebury Sportsmen’s Club Drive-Thru BBQ, noon until sold out, 961Centerville Rd., Ridgebury. The cost is $12 per dinner. To place an order, call (607) 596-4373.

SEPTEMBER 5

Friendship Masonic Lodge Clam Bake, noon until gone, 940 Montrose Turnpike, Owego. The cost is $15 for pre-orders, $20 at the door. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs also available. Contact Harold Strong on the Friendship Lodge Facebook page. Pre-Orders can be private messaged to him on that link. All diners must wear masks when entering dining area. They will be following all CDC regulations.

SEPTEMBER 7

Large lawn sale, begins at 8 a.m., Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 8

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information and Technology Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning / Tourism / Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 10

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel / ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

The Owego Unit 401 American Legion Auxiliary will hold monthly meetings starting Sept. 10 on the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Post 401 in Owego. Masks are required to enter the Post, and social distancing rules apply.

SEPTEMBER 12

Annual Meeting of the Gibson Corners Cemetery Association, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, Owego.

SEPTEMBER 15

The Ninth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2020, 6 pm., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance / Legal and Safety Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

SEPTEMBER 18

Antique Show, noon to 5 p.m., North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187. Free admission. Call (607) 426-6276 for more information.

Debbie Mills in Concert, Binghamton’s Boulevard United Methodist Church, 7 p.m., corner of Floral Avenue and Grand Boulevard, Johnson City. Refreshments will be provided.

SEPTEMBER 24

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St. Owego.

SEPTEMBER 27

Second Annual Matt Howe Memorial Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., VFW Auxiliary Post 1371, Main Street, Owego. Pre-sale tickets are available at the canteen, or by calling Linda Barrett at (607) 206-5512, or Jean Sabol at (607) 687-2069. Cost is a donation of $10.00. Tickets purchased for the April event are still valid.

OCTOBER 3

The Apalachin Lions are looking for help with the cleanup of Route 434 at 9 a.m. The cleanup crew will meet at Beam Electronics on Route 434. The amount of time normally spent is approximately 2 hours to pick up and bag trash along a designated three-mile stretch of Route 434 in Apalachin. Bring work gloves and dress for the weather; all clean up supplies will be furnished.

NOVEMBER 3

Debbie Mills in Concert, 11 a.m., Mountain Chapel, 2070 Sulphur Springs Rd., Owego.